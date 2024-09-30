Niece who hired her neighbour to kill her uncle for R165,000 insurance payout, jailed

An Eastern Cape woman who hired her neighbour to kill her uncle so that she could benefit from an insurance policy has been sentenced to an effective 26 years behind bars. Nompelo Maloyi, 37, and her neighbour and hitman Yithulwazi “Lwazi” Kay, 35, were sentenced in the High Court of South Eastern Cape Division.

Kay also received a 26 year jail term. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the duo were convicted for the murder of 66-year-old Mynhardt Maloyi. Maloyi was killed at his Umasizakhe township home in Graaff-Reinet on November 25, 2022.

Nompelo, who was Maloyi’s niece, was the beneficiary of several insurance policies, which she had taken out on him. The total insurance was worth R165,000. “Evidence presented in court revealed that she orchestrated the murder by soliciting the assistance of her neighbour, Kay, promising him a fee of R20,000 for his involvement,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“On the night of the murder, Nompelo left her child with another neighbour, and together with Kay, armed with a knife, went to the Mynhardt’s home. “Acting as his primary caregiver, Nompelo ensured access to the house. “Once inside, the two accosted Mynhardt, bound his hands and feet with shoelaces, struck him on the head with a blunt object, and stabbed him multiple times in the neck.

“He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.” The NPA said his body was discovered the following morning after Nompelo feigned concern and asked a neighbour to check on her uncle under the guise of delivering groceries. “After the murder, Nompelo submitted claims against the insurance policies for financial gain.

“However, her involvement in the crime soon came to light when Kay, dissatisfied with the incomplete payment of his promised fee, began threatening her. “In a desperate move, Nompelo sought assistance from others to either eliminate Kay or lend her the balance of the promised fee.” The NPA said that the State argued for a life sentence, but the court determined that substantial and compelling circumstances justified a lesser sentence.

“The prosecution intends to appeal what they deem an inappropriately lenient sentence.” Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo commended the teams for a successful prosecution. “The conviction reflects our serious stance on premeditated murders perpetrated for selfish insurance gains, a troubling trend we see across the country.”