Nigerian arrested in connection with drugs seized in Langa

A 49-year-old Nigerian national was arrested after Operation Shanela members, following up on a tip-off, were deployed to Langa on Thursday, September 26. The officers were patrolling Zone 22 when they were alerted to a person allegedly selling drugs in the area. Upon searching the suspect’s premises, they discovered drugs.

“The members followed up the information and searched the premises. They found 107 mandrax tablets, 218.70 grams of crystal meth and a firearm magazine in the house,” the Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said. The suspect was taken into custody for possession of drugs and was set to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court after being formally charged. In a separate incident, members of the Public Order Police arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 24, in Vrygrond.

The police were patrolling the area on Thursday afternoon when a woman approached them, reporting that her mobile phone had been stolen by two individuals. “The members were busy with patrols when a lady stopped them in the road and told them that she was robbed of her cellular telephone by two unknown males who she will be able to identify,” Twigg said. The stolen phone was recovered allegedly in their possession and they were arrested.