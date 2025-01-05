Nigerian man arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly CAT, heroin, and crystal meth

Members of Operation Vala Umgodi detained a 24-year-old Nigerian male suspect after he was allegedly caught in possession of drugs on Friday, January 3. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, while patrolling in Sabie, Mpumalanga, members noticed a suspicious man carrying a bag.

"Upon stopping and searching him, they found suspected drugs inside the bag, which included CAT, heroin, and crystal meth. It was at this point when the suspect was apprehended and charged accordingly," said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, a 52-year-old suspect was apprehended on Thursday, January 2 in Graskop and charged with violating the Tobacco Products Amendment Act. According to reports, authorities were performing inspections at spaza shops in the Graskop CBD. A certain one was selected and visited.

"Upon inspection, 66 cartoons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of about R26,000 were found inside and it was during this period when this suspect was apprehended and charged accordingly. The cigarette items were subsequently confiscated for further investigation," added Mdhluli. Both suspects will appear before the Sabie Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 6, for drug possession and contravention of the Tobacoo Products Amendment Act, respectively. Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, the SAPS's Acting Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, commended the arrest and complimented members for their tireless efforts to solve the province's larger problem of illicit mining.