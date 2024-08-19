Nigerian man in North West court for alleged possession of crystal meth and cocaine worth R160,000

A 41-year-old Nigerian national will on Monday appear in a North West court after he was arrested by police for alleged possession of drugs. The 41-year-old was arrested at Carletonville on Thursday, according to Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“The suspect was arrested by the Klerksdorp-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation team during a disruptive operation following the information received about Nigerians who were alleged to be manufacturing and storing drugs in certain houses at Carletonville,” said Malwetse. The intelligence information was operationalised and three identified houses were thoroughly searched. “During the search, in one of the houses, a big packet containing crystal meth was found. A vehicle belonging to the suspect was also searched and eight small packets containing crystal meth and three packets containing cocaine were found hidden in the driver's door,” said Malwetse.

“The total value of drugs are estimated to be R160,000.” The alleged drug peddler was arrested and his vehicle, R2,330 cash and a scale were also seized by the Hawks. “He is expected to appear before the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 19, to face charges of unlawful possession of drugs,” said Malwetse.

Last week, IOL reported that police in North West, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies and role players such as traffic police, Department of Education, Transnet, the Gambling Board, Community Police Forums (CPFs), private security companies, Eskom, and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), have continued with weekly high-density operations to prevent and combat crime. Between August 6 and August 11, at least 31 high-density operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 828 suspects for various offences. High-density operations led to 3,796 actions that included, among others, 14 roadblocks, the search of 49 premises, 2,006 persons, and 1,022 vehicles, closing seven unlicensed liquor premises, and inspecting 41 others.