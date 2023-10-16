Nigerian men arrested for allegedly plotting to kill police officers in Northern Cape

Seven Nigerian men believed to be members of a drug syndicate were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill police officers in the Northern Cape. The Nigerians reportedly conspired to kill certain police officers in Upington for disrupting their alleged drug trafficking network.

Sergeant Omphile Masegela said they were arrested on Sunday by members of Upington Border Police assisted by the Northern Cape Tactical Response Team (TRT). "It is alleged that the suspects conspired to kill certain police officials in Upington as they were posing a threat to their drug trafficking business. "The men are allegedly known for drug trafficking in Upington and surrounding areas. It also came to light after their arrests that they do not have legal documentation and are in contravention of the Immigration Act."

Sergeant Masegela said the investigator received information, followed it up, and made preliminary Investigations that led to the arrests. More charges related to the Immigration Act would be added. Meanwhile, police in the Northern Cape said 172 people were arrested in the province during Operation Shanela, conducted between Thursday and Sunday.

The operation was conducted jointly with the South African National Defence Force, the traffic department, Department of Home Affairs, and Department of Transport to clamp down on crime throughout the province. Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said 172 people were arrested for various crimes, namely, dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, possession of drugs, robbery aggravating, attempted murder, assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GHB), assault common, burglary, theft of/from motor vehicles, malicious damage to property, illicit mining, as well as illegal migrants. "Detectives traced and arrested 119 wanted suspects in connection with crimes, including business robbery, murder, rape, and assault GBH.