Nigerian national bust with packs of nyaope

Pretoria - A Nigerian national was arrested in Bethal, Mpumalanga, after he was allegedly found with a plastic bag containing about 194 packs of drugs known as nyaope. The alleged drugs were valued at about R7000.

Police provincial spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday. “Information was cascaded to the members about a person who was suspected to have been in possession of illicit substances. The members followed the direction given and found the person who matched the description as information provided. “The man was reportedly carrying a black plastic bag and upon searching, the brown packs containing powder suspected to be nyaope were found. The suspect was then arrested and charged accordingly.”

Mohlala said the suspect was expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrates’ Court for possession of illegal drugs. “Further investigation will be conducted to establish the originality of the substances and the police are working in conjunction with officials from the Department of Home Affairs with a hope to ascertain the status of the suspect in South Africa.” Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela warned suspected drug dealers and drug peddlers that police will gradually make their space smaller as well as other criminals.

