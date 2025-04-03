Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to be deported following acquittal on over 30 charges

Timothy Omotoso, who gained notoriety during his trial for multiple charges of human trafficking and sexual offences, will be deported back to his home country in Nigeria after he was acquitted of all 32 charges. The 66-year-old, who has been embroiled in a legal battle for almost eight years, was found not guilty of rape and human trafficking alongside his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zukiswa Sitho, 35.

The case against Omotoso was fraught with delays and dramatic testimonies from numerous witnesses. "The delays caused some witnesses to no longer want to proceed with giving evidence as they indicated they have since moved on with their lives and are not interested in reliving their experiences in court," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali. Over the years, the accusations have drawn national and international attention, particularly highlighted by the courage of Cheryl Zondi, one of the alleged victims, who publicly testified against Omotoso.

Her testimony and that of others painted a troubling picture of abuse and exploitation purportedly carried out under the guise of a religious institution. In an emotional interview following the verdict, Zondi expressed profound disappointment, lamenting that the legal system had ultimately failed to deliver justice to her and the other alleged victims. Witness Cheryl Zondi broke down in court after Timothy Omotoso was found not guilty on all charges.

#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VIpeQKyhPz

— Ntombozuko (@zuko_balintulo) April 2, 2025 “Our lives have never been the same after coming out about this and one has to wonder is this what the last eight years of our lives have come down to,” she said. The verdict has sparked a national conversation about the challenges faced by victims of sexual violence and the complex nature of accessing justice. While Omotoso's acquittal marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle against gender-based violence in South Africa, it also raises urgent questions about the protection of victims and the efficacy of the judicial system in handling such cases. [email protected]