Nine armed bandits make off with jewellery after brazen daylight robbery in Eastern Cape

Police have launched a manhunt following a high-stakes armed robbery at a jewellery store in Vincent Park Mall, East London, on Thursday. Authorities say arrests may be imminent as detectives from the Provincial Serious Crime Investigation Unit take over the case.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said that nine armed and masked suspects stormed the store, forced employees to the ground, and made off with high-value jewellery and watches despite a triggered smoke alarm. “It is alleged that about nine unknown male suspects with face masks and gloves forced entry into the store,” said Gantana. “The manager of the store managed to press the panic button which caused smoke all over the store. The suspects were not disturbed by the smoke.”

The suspects fled the scene in a white VW Jetta and a Toyota Corolla after robbing a security guard of his 9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds. In their escape, they reportedly fired shots at a security vehicle after struggling to exit through a boom gate. “Fortunately, the driver took cover, and the bullet missed him, hitting the bonnet and windscreen of the security vehicle,” Gantana said.

The group continued their escape toward Cambridge, where they shot at another security officer who attempted to pursue them. No injuries were reported in the incident. A case of business robbery, robbery with a firearm, and two counts of attempted murder has been registered.

“The docket will be transferred to the Provincial Serious Crime Investigation Unit for further investigation,” Gantana confirmed. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. IOL News