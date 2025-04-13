Nine arrested in Standerton drug raid as police seize BMWs, Mercs

Nine people who were running an alleged illegal lab have been arrested in Standerton, Mpumalanga. Police have also seized luxury vehicles including a Range Rover Luma, several BMWs and a Mercedes. The police have also recovered R3.6 million in cash which was allegedly found in the boot of the Mercedes Benz vehicle. In total, over R20 million worth of assets were seized.

The nine arrested were Mozambican nationals, as well as three South African nationals. The police ministry said the suspects had all made their first appearance in court, with one suspect, a South African national, granted bail.

The other eight suspects are expected to appear in court on April 25 for a formal bail hearing. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, visited the crime scene after a successful sting by law enforcement agents from the DPCI Secunda, Standerton K9, Standerton Crime Intelligence and private law enforcement. Speaking to the media after the visit, Mchunu revealed that the labs were being run on farm, in a warehouse and in a house. He said a total of 11 luxury vehicles were seized. He said the police received a tip off about alleged criminal activity taking place at the property last week.

"In this house alone we found a tablet, and a pressing machine which has been disassembled, but all the parts there are new, the machine would have been working and worth millions of rands. There is a generator and buckets which are yellowish in colour, which we found in all the sites," said Mchunu. He said police secured a search warrant before raiding the property. #PoliceMinistry [WATCH] The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu briefs the media in Standerton Mpumalanga: 8 suspects arrested following an intelligence driven operation that shut down a clandestine #DrugLab that was being run on a farm, a warehouse and a house in Standerton. 11… https://t.co/msMvL6ouRj pic.twitter.com/FE21NvOGo1

— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 13, 2025 He added that there were nine suspects who were arrested in connection with the illegal labs. "We started at the police station and saw these luxury cars which are worth millions of rands...I saw the pictures of the R3 million at the same time. I had to rub my eyes... R3 million just in the boot of a car. This shows that these people were really in business and were getting a lot of money from their illegal operations," added the minister. Equipment and substances with an estimated value of R48 million and seven vehicles have been seized for further investigation by the authorities.

“This whole operation is an indication that we need to increase our law enforcement capacity in order to achieve such results and more. This is one aspect which we as the SAPS are focused on. “The spaces where this operation was carried out (industrial and residentialareas) are indicative that municipalities have to rise to the occasion and be aware of the activities which take place in relation to the spaces they rent out. “We know that there are illegal activities that unfold at Taxi and Bus ranks - there are people who are doing business in these ranks, and therefore we need to have regular raids - this is a call we are making to the municipalities, and to other law enforcement agencies.

“We have prioritised tackling drug trade - we are looking at dismantling the entire value chain,” said the minister. IOL News