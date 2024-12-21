Nine bust for unpolished diamonds, illegal mining in the Northern Cape

An operation in the Northern Cape in mining hotspot areas resulted in the arrests of nine suspects and the confiscation of unpolished diamonds. Operation Vala Umgodi members, including SA Police Service, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and a private security company conducted the intensive operation in Kleinzee on Friday, December 20.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane said the teams received information regarding illegal activity. “Intelligence-driven information was received by the members regarding alleged illegal mining activities taking place at a farm near Koingnaas. The members, together with Vetus Private Security operationalised the information and tactically approached the farm, and apprehended nine suspects,” Shemane said. Unpolished diamond were found on two suspects.

“Suspected unpolished diamonds were found in the possession of a 31-year-old suspect, and another suspected unpolished diamond was found in the possession of another 33-year-old suspect. The nine suspects between the ages of 30 and 47 were apprehended for illegal mining, possession of suspected unpolished diamonds, undocumented persons, theft, and trespassing,” Shemane said. Police also confiscated mining implements and a knife in the possession of the arrested suspects. The police management in the Northern Cape encouraged communities to get involved and join the fight against illegal mining by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

Earlier this month, a Northern Cape diamond dealer, 53-year-old Poalu Sercio Martins Bernardo was sentenced in the Springbok Regional Court on three counts of illegal dealing in unpolished diamonds. Bernardo, who was convicted of all counts against him, was sentenced to pay a combined fine of R150,000 or six years imprisonment, each suspended for five years on the condition that he is not found guilty of the same charge. [email protected]