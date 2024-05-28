Nine months pregnant woman and her unborn baby killed in Durban M4 horror crash

A nine-months pregnant woman and her unborn baby died following a horror crash on the M4 Ruth First Highway on Tuesday morning. The accident took place on the Durban-bound carriageway and the roadway has been closed to traffic.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said emergency services responded to the horrific collision just after 11am. “Paramedics arrived on scene to find total chaos as they found that two vehicles had collided in a rear end collision leaving multiple people injured. “Immediately more paramedics and Advanced Life support medics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of eight patients had sustained injuries from moderate to critical. “One female, a passenger in one of the vehicles who was nine-months pregnant had sustained critical injuries and on scene went into a state of cardiac arrest.” Jamieson said the woman was rushed to a private facility but despite efforts by medical doctors, the woman and her unborn baby was declared deceased.

The roadway has been closed. Picture: ALS Paramedics. “The remaining seven patients including three children were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.