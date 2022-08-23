Nine more 'instigators' arrested over deadly July unrest, bringing the total to 44

Pretoria – Gauteng police confirmed that nine more suspects were arrested on Tuesday in various areas across the province in connection with the July 2021 unrest bringing the total number of arrests to 44. "These persons of interest will be brought before court soon on charges of conspiracy to public violence, incitement to public violence, and incitement to arson. The investigation continues,” said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.

Earlier, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said social media posts around the July unrest that appeared in public have been investigated. “If one understands the complex nature of the investigation nothing that has been communicated has been left unattended. There are certain things that appear in the media space and we compile them and table them as part of the prosecution. “We have just passed the 50% mark towards where we are going with arresting those who played a role in the unrest.

“Those will appear in court and those who want to rate and analyse their role in society will have a chance to rate them,” he said. Lebeya was speaking on Tuesday and giving an update on the milestones achieved by the directorate since his appointment in 2018. IOL