Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Nine more 'instigators' arrested over deadly July unrest, bringing the total to 44

File Photo

File Photo

Published 21m ago

Share

Pretoria – Gauteng police confirmed that nine more suspects were arrested on Tuesday in various areas across the province in connection with the July 2021 unrest bringing the total number of arrests to 44.

"These persons of interest will be brought before court soon on charges of conspiracy to public violence, incitement to public violence, and incitement to arson. The investigation continues,” said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said social media posts around the July unrest that appeared in public have been investigated.

“If one understands the complex nature of the investigation nothing that has been communicated has been left unattended. There are certain things that appear in the media space and we compile them and table them as part of the prosecution.

“We have just passed the 50% mark towards where we are going with arresting those who played a role in the unrest.

More on this

“Those will appear in court and those who want to rate and analyse their role in society will have a chance to rate them,” he said.

Lebeya was speaking on Tuesday and giving an update on the milestones achieved by the directorate since his appointment in 2018.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimecourtHawksCrime and courtsLootingViolence

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela