Nine-year-old Manenberg boy dies after being struck in the head by a bullet

As gunshots continue to ring out on the Cape Flats, the Manenberg community was in mourning after a shot nine-year-old boy had died, Cape Town police said on Tuesday. Police confirmed the nine-year-old boy struck in his head on Sunday had died in hospital.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed police are now investigating a case of murder. A suspect has also been taken in for questioning. “This office can confirm that the nine-year-old boy died in hospital due to injuries sustained on Sunday, July 9. The attempted murder case is now changed to murder,” Van Wyk said.

“A 34-year-old male has been brought in for questioning. The investigation continues,” he said. At about 12.30pm, the boy was outside his home in Towerkop Road when he was struck in the head by a bullet. The boy was rushed to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.

Videos of the boy lying on the sidewalk were shared widely on social media platforms. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this stage. Rival gangs are alleged to be at war.

Previously, police could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related. Ongoing shootings in the area has resulted in residents remaining tight-lighted for fear of their safety. Vernon Visagie from the Manenberg Community Policing Forum told eNCA said residents fear retaliation or revenge gangs may take out on them.

Speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, a resident said while older residents in the community have become somewhat accustomed to the shooting, children are affected the worse. “My children, grandchildren have nightmares. It’s school holidays, the children cannot play outside. We can only pray this stops,” the resident said. [email protected]