NMU student killed during altercation with off-campus residence manager

A Nelson Mandela University student was killed during an altercation with an off-campus private residence manager on Tuesday. In a brief statement posted on social media, the Eastern Cape university said the student had previously stayed in the private residence in Central.

“The university is shocked and condemns this senseless act in the strongest terms,” said the university. The university added that it was assisting Humewood police officers with the investigation after a charge of culpable homicide was opened against the residence manager. “The university will also conduct its own investigation, in line with its service level agreement with private, off-campus residences,” said the university.

Police were unavailable for comment. Meanwhile in June, Thulebona Maphumulo, a 22-year-old student at the University of Zululand was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow student. Maphumulo, who was a third-year accounting student, was stabbed at the UniZulu West Residence during an argument about money.