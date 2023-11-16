No arrests in murder of Gauteng teacher Kirsten Kluyts found dead in a park

It’s been over two weeks that a passer-by discovered the body of Gauteng teacher Kirsten Kluyts. This week police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said no arrests have been made in the murder investigation and police were still probing the incident.

The 34-year-old teacher was found dumped at the side of a jogging path inside George Lea Park on October 29. Police said the motive for the murder was unknown. Delta Park High School, the school where Kluyts was an English teacher, posted a moving tribute.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Kirsten Kluyts. Fly high with the angels; we will miss you.” The Gauteng Education Department sent their condolences to the victim’s family. “Information at our disposal reveals that the educator was unfortunately attacked in the park where she used to go for a routine walk every weekend,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona. Mabona said Kluyts taught at the school since 2020 and taught subjects Creative Arts, Life Skills and English.