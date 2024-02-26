No arrests in Phoenix drive-by shooting that left one man dead

Police are still searching for suspects linked to a fatal drive-by shooting in Phoenix that left one person dead. A 51-year-old was killed in Avonford Crescent in Sunford on Friday night.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the victim had been seated in his car when he came under attack. “It is alleged that victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was ambushed by unknown suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding him. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.” He said the motive for the killing is unknown and a case of murder was being probed by Phoenix police.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Security, said they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “Medical personnel on scene attempted to stabilise the victim, however, despite their efforts, the victim tragically succumbed to his injuries.”

Naidoo said reports indicate that a blue Toyota corolla pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle before firing multiple shots and fled the scene. “Multiple bullet cartridges were found on scene,” said Naidoo. In a similar incident, two men were shot dead and a third wounded following a drive-by shooting in Montclair, in the Durban south area.