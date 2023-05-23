Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

No bail decision just yet for suspects accused of helping Thabo Bester escape prison

Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

It’s going to be a long night for four people who allegedly helped convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein last year.

Senohe Motsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Matanyane Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen were hoping that magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi would rule in their favour, instead he ordered that they be remanded in custody and return to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a further address on their bail application.

Bester’s lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana is also an accused in this matter but has yet to apply for bail.

Her matter is due back in court in June.

Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says the SAPS is still investigating the case of alleged murder in relation to the body of Katlego Bereng, which was found in Bester’s cell.

More on this

Lamola said the SAPS was the right body that could give more details on their investigation into this case.

Bester allegedly fled the facility in May last year. At the time, the Department of Correctional Services said Bester died following a fire in his cell. He and Dr Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania last month. He remains in the Kgosi Mampuru prison and his last appearance in court in relation to his escape was done virtually.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtDepartment of Correctional ServicesSAPSNandipha MagudumanaJustice Minister Ronald LamolaThabo BesterFacebook rapistCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe