No bail decision just yet for suspects accused of helping Thabo Bester escape prison

It’s going to be a long night for four people who allegedly helped convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein last year. Senohe Motsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Matanyane Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen were hoping that magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi would rule in their favour, instead he ordered that they be remanded in custody and return to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a further address on their bail application.

Lamola said the SAPS was the right body that could give more details on their investigation into this case. Bester allegedly fled the facility in May last year. At the time, the Department of Correctional Services said Bester died following a fire in his cell. He and Dr Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania last month. He remains in the Kgosi Mampuru prison and his last appearance in court in relation to his escape was done virtually.