NO BAIL: Five men accused of murdering AKA and Tibz remain in custody

Five men implicated in the murder of South African artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane have been denied bail. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

AKA was gunned down in close range outside the Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on February 10, 2023. Tibz was fatally wounded in the crossfire. The suspects were arrested following intense investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS). After months of speculation, in February this year, police top brass confirmed that seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the murders. At the time, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi explained that the first suspect was arrested in April last year. Police at the time dismissed the reports, but they have since explained they did not want to compromise their investigation.