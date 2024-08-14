No bail for Durban mom accused of killing teen daughter

The Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court has denied the bail application of a 43-year-old woman accused of murdering her teenage daughter and trying to cover it up. The National Prosecuting Authority's provincial spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed to IOL that Ncamisile Evarista Hlophe's bail was denied at her last appearance, and she was remanded in custody.

"The case was remanded to September 25 for further investigations," Ramkisson-Kara said. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the woman is accused of murdering her 14-year-old daughter. It is alleged that last month, Hlophe told police that her daughter, Luvuyo Tafadzwe Bera, had taken medication for a headache and fell off her bed.

"The victim had an open wound at the back of her head and was declared her dead on the scene. An inquest docket was opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation," Netshiunda said. He added that post-mortem results revealed that the death was not of natural causes and the wound was inflicted with an unknown instrument. The mother was then arrested and charged with murder. In a separate matter, a Limpopo woman was arrested for allegedly decapitating her 18-year-old son in Limpopo's Leshikishiki village.