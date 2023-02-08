No bargain: Police officers arrested for allegedly insisting on R15 000 payment for case docket

Pretoria - Two police officers – a warrant officer and a sergeant attached to the Sekgosese police station in Limpopo’s Mopani District – have been arrested at their workplace for allegedly selling a case docket. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the complainant in the matter had allegedly paid R10 000 but the officers insisted on getting an additional R5 000 to cancel the case docket.

“Members of the provincial anti-corruption unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim alleging that he received a call from one of the police members demanding a gratification amounting to R15 000 to cancel a case docket. After paying R10 000, the members reportedly insisted on getting the balance,” Mojapelo said. The two police officers were arrested soon after they allegedly receiving the balance. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the two officers.

She said most SAPS members were law-abiding, patriotic citizens. “The majority of the South African Police Service are passionate about the work they do and are always abiding by the laws of the country, and the SAPS code of conduct. “The arrested police members must be treated like any (other) suspects, as the police service does not have space for such members masquerading as police officers,” said Hadebe.

Earlier this month, a police detective appeared in the Temba Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe. At the time, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the SAPS sergeant allegedly solicited a bribe from relatives of two women who had been arrested for shoplifting. She said the 32-year-old sergeant had been charged with corruption and extortion after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit. The Hawks were assisted by a counter-intelligence investigation team.

She said the policeman allegedly demanded R2 000 for each of the two arrested women. “The member, attached to the Temba detectives, allegedly solicited R4 000 (R2 000 each) gratification from relatives of two female suspects who had been arrested for shoplifting.” Mogale said information was received by the Hawks team and an operation was set up.