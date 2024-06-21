No breakthrough following double murder at Truckers Inn in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape police were on Friday, still appealing for information following the double murder at Truckers Inn in Markman in Gqeberha. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that at around 9am on Wednesday, Tabile Adonis, 34, entered the shop at the garage when two suspects who were already in the shop approached him and one of them shot him multiple times.

“It is further alleged the suspects then ran out and approached George Bruintjies, 40, who was standing outside,” Naidu said. “On seeing the suspects, Bruintjies started running but was pursued and shot twice before succumbing to his [injuries].” Police said the suspects jumped into a white vehicle and drove off.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha are on the hunt for two suspects. At this stage, the motive for the murders is under investigation.” Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects, to contact Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082 921 2312 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous. In April 2024, two brothers were shot dead after responding to a Facebook Marketplace advert for a television for sale.