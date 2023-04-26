No car crash, just a drunken fall: man in court for trying to swindle RAF of over R2m

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man who tried defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was been arrested and appeared in court on a charge of fraud. Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana, 55, was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team on Tuesday.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Msutwana made the fraudulent claim through his lawyer. “It is alleged that on June 28, 2022, Msutwana through his lawyers lodged a claim of more than R2.2 million with RAF claiming that he was involved in a motor vehicle accident where he as a pedestrian on February 26, 2021, was hit by an unknown vehicle in Madikane Street, New Brighton in Gqeberha which then fled the scene,” Mgolodela said. She said the RAF’s Forensic Investigation Division picked up red flags from the claim.

The matter was referred to the Hawks in December 2022 for extensive probing and Msutwana was arrested on April 25, 2023, and appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on the same day. “Investigations revealed that Msutwana on the said date as per Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals records, was injured at his house where he fell as a result of being intoxicated. RAF was nearly prejudiced to the value of more than R2.2 million,” Mgolodela said. Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for the expeditious manner in which they treated the matter in ensuring that the accused was brought to justice.

Msutwana was released on a warning. He is expected back in court on May 25, 2023. [email protected]