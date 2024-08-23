‘No closure’: Hit-and-run victim's family say driver's death leaves more questions than answers

As Phumla Mtshali’s family prepares to bury her on Saturday, they are struggling to come to terms with why the man accused of knocking her decided to take his own life. Mtshali and a friend were walking along the Phoenix Highway when she was knocked in a hit-and-run. She died at the scene.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old police Sergeant Leon Chetty, fled the scene. He later booked himself into a hotel in uMhlanga Rocks and took his own life. The black bakkie that Chetty had been driving was found abandoned on a local farm. He was attached to the South African Police Service Royal Protection Services. Speaking to IOL, Mtshali’s uncle, Siwakhile Nzama, said Chetty's death left them without closure.

The SAPS VIP vehicle was found abandoned on a farm. Picture: RUSA The SAPS VIP vehicle was found abandoned on a farm. Picture: RUSA "Phumla was a mother to two children, one of whom is disabled. She stayed at home to look after her child but would take peace jobs to help out at home," he said.

Nzama said the family is struggling to understand Chetty's actions both at the scene and at the hotel. "Incidents happen but why did he not just hand himself over? Why did he take his life? The family cannot find closure. He is not here to say what happened. He just drove off," he said. He said the community is angered by what has transpired.

“For us, as a community, we are left wondering that if a police officer can do something like this, who is vetting police? Who is ensuring that those safeguarding the community are held accountable,” Nzama questioned. Referencing the current case against eight members attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile’s VIP detail implicated in the assault of a driver and his passengers along the N1 last year, Nzama said stronger measures need to be taken to ensure credibility and accountability within policing units. Mtshali will be buried in Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.