‘No dog food found on scene’: City of Cape Town urges people to stop sharing misinformation and allow investigation

The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to allow the investigation into a make-shift butchery to run its course and to refrain from sharing misinformation. On Wednesday, authorities pounced on an illegal butchery in Mfuleni following a tip-off from a community member.

Four people believed to be in the country illegally were found making sausages in unsanitary conditions. In a statement on Friday afternoon, the City of Cape Town said this incident had generated a lot of public interest, particularly against the backdrop of numerous food safety incidents around the country in recent months. Providing an update, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross said the make-shift butchery is attached to a residential property.

She said inspectors found that sausage was being processed and packaged in unsanitary conditions, which could pose a significant health risk to consumers. “Environmental Health Practitioners took meat samples from the premises for chemical analysis to test the levels and type of additives in the sausage. “A fine was issued in terms of health legislation, and the case will be prepared for court in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

Environmental Health Practitioners are mandated to conduct visits to food premises at least twice a year. Van der Ross said the premises in question is situated in a residential area. “Therefore it is not listed nor identified as a business, and if not for the whistle-blower, our EHPs would not have had cause to conduct an inspection.”

She said they were also aware of the allegation that dog food was being used to produce the sausage. “Contrary to footage circulating on social media, our EHPs found no evidence of dog food on scene. “We ask that the public please allow the investigation to run its course and to refrain from sharing misinformation.”