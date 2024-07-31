NO! Jail bosses turns down Thabo Bester’s request for laptop or tablet, rubbish ‘inhumane treatment’ claims

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has turned down Thabo Bester's request to have access to a laptop or smart tablet. The department has further rubbishes Bester’s claims of being put in solitary confinement and having no access to his legal team.

"In respect of the electronic gadgets/equipment, Thabo Bester’s request cannot be accepted. That request will pose a security risk to the centre and might enable him to orchestrate another escape," the department's Singabakho Nxumalo said. Nxumalo further rubbished Bester's allegations that he was subjected to inhumane conditions at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison where he remains in custody. "C-Max, at Kgosi Mampuru, is a high security facility. It comprises only of single cells. Hence, all inmates in the facility do not share a cell. Therefore, the impression created by Thabo Bester that he is in a single cell, as a form of solitary confinement, is, with respect, disingenuous," Nxumalo said.

He added that Bester's claims about not being able to contact people via the prison's telephones were untrue. "Thabo Bester and other inmates in C-Max are also afforded a reasonable opportunity to have telephonic contact with and to be visited by their families when such visits are properly arranged with the centre. Equally, Thabo Bester’s assertion that he is segregated is not correct. The facility comprises only of single cells," he said. In a two-page statement released this week, Bester filed a challenge, claiming that he was being treated unfairly.

"I am not only fighting for my right to a fair trial but the basic human dignity that every detainee is entitled to,” the convicted murderer and rapist said. The DCS said all protocols put in place for Bester are as per the department's legal mandate. "As DCS, it is clear that we are dealing with an inmate capable of engineering elaborate means to escape from lawful custody. Hence, we are duty-bound to employ strict security measures, within the confines of the law, in order to prevent any chance of him escaping once again," Nxumalo said.

He added that apart from these security measures put in place to prevent Bester from escaping - again - Bester is treated the same way as other inmates. The DCS said it recognises that imprisonment does not strip an individual of all the rights and entitlements that he or she would ordinarily have. However, in the context of imprisonment, some of those rights are given effect to differently where it is possible, practical and safe to do so, while others inconsistent with imprisonment do not enjoy recognition, for instance the right to liberty.