‘No one is above the law,’ KZN commissioner orders probe after cops caught on CCTV assaulting Tongaat man

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Services (SAPS) commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered a probe into “irresponsible and unprofessional” conduct by police officers who were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera assaulting a person during an operation in uThongathi. KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in the video footage a police officer can be seen hitting a man with an open hand in what appeared to be an unprovoked act on Friday night.

“A little later on, several other police officers ganged up on the same victim and attacked him,” Netshiunda said. “One officer can be seen in the video kicking the man who was already down and stood on top of him.” He said Mkhwanazi has demanded a detailed report on what led them to attack the man.

“The Commissioner has ordered for corrective steps to be taken against those officers who will be found to have acted against SAPS Code of Conduct and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.” Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said that during the execution their duties, police officers must be mindful of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct and must strive to uphold the law at all times. “Police officers took an oath to protect and serve and as such they must never abuse the powers vested upon them,”Mkhwanazi said.

“Communities must be and feel safe in the presence of police officers and not be fearful of the very same officers who are supposed to be their source of refuge,” he said. “Police can only retaliate with a proportional, minimum force if they find themselves under any form of attack.” The Provincial Commissioner added that if the report points out certain wrong doings by police officers, the officers concerned will face the wrath of internal corrective measures.