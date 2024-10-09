No R10 million gratuity for disgraced former Public Prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Disgraced former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will not be paid out her R10 million gratuity. The Gauteng High Court Pretoria made the ruling early on Wednesday morning after she turned to the court in the hopes of compelling the Office of the Public Protector to pay out the monies.

In August, Pretoria News reported that there was no legal basis for her argument due to her removal prior to the expiration of her term in office. At the time, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, speaking on behalf of the PP's office, cited the fact that Mkhwebane did not resign from office as another reason for her vacating the office. Mkhwebane was the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached.

Mkhwebane has also recently come under fire for her comments made after her appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) was struck from the roll and she was ordered to pay costs. Going off on a rant, she pointed fingers at "predominantly of Indian descent” who have positioned themselves as her “persecutors". Parliament slammed Mkhwebane's comments adding that there was no merit to the attack levelled against these legal advisers, who have served Parliament with diligence and integrity over the years.