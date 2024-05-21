North West cop found guilty of killing estranged wife and her boyfriend

A 49-year-old police officer in the North West has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend following his arrest by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Warrant Officer Annius Mmutle appeared in the Zeerust Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mmutle shot and killed his estranged wife, Motshegwa Mmutle, 44, and her boyfriend, Katlego Selokwane,33, on March 14, 2024. “The incident was reported to Ipid for investigation as death as a result of police action,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. Shuping added that Mmutle was stationed at Nietverdint SAPS.

“He has been in custody since his arrest as the investigating officer opposed his release on bail,’’ said Shuping. Shuping said he pleaded guilty to the murder charges. The case was postponed to July 2, 2024, for pre-sentencing report.

In another similar matter, IOL reported earlier this month that Sergeant Monday Shimondzo Ngobeni ,43, was found guilty in the Graskop Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 37-year-old Agnes Maluleka. The murder incident took place on June 27, 2023 at Maluleka’s workplace, where she was employed as a cashier. According to Shuping, on the day of the incident, Sergeant Ngobeni went to Maluleka's workplace and accused her of cheating on him.

“They argued until Sergeant Ngobeni took out his service pistol, and shot Maluleka. She was hit on the chest and fell behind the counter. “Sergeant Maluleka walked to her and shot her again, twice on the head.” Shuping said the security officer on duty locked Maluleka inside the store and called the police.