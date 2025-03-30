North West CPF member gunned down while on his way to the police station

Police in the North West have condemned the killing of a member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in the Ikemeleng informal settlement in Kroondal outside Rustenburg. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, said the incident took place on Thursday, March 27.

The victim was a CPF chairperson sub-forum in the area. “It is alleged that Sydney Mboweni, aged 28, was found inside his Toyota single-cab vehicle, which had collided with a fence at one of his neighbours' houses. Furthermore, Mboweni was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics were summoned to the scene where the victim was certified dead,” Myburgh said. According to police, its preliminary investigation revealed Mboweni had just had supper with his girlfriend when he allegedly got into his bakkie and was heading to the police station to report a crime.

“The girlfriend heard gunshots a few minutes later. An unknown man then arrived to report that Mboweni was involved in an accident. The girlfriend went to investigate, only to find that the deceased had collided with the neighbour's fence and had gunshot wounds to the head,” Myburgh said. The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng condemned the murder. Asaneng indicated that Community Police Forums (CPFs) are legally established structures to assist and support police in the fight against crime and that the killing of those who volunteer to ensure safer communities cannot be condoned.

The commissioner also conveyed his condolences and said no stone will be left unturned to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book. [email protected] IOL