North West farmer in court for allegedly pointing firearm at police officers and resisting arrest

Rustenburg - A North West farmer accused of pointing a firearm at a police officer has been granted R1 000 bail at the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho, North West police said on Sunday. Matthys Michiel Pienaar, 35, was arrested at an auction at Buhrmansdrift, near Ottoshoop.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the Ngaka Modiri Molema stock theft stabilisation task team held an operation to ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002 (Act No. 6 of 2002). “During the operation, Pienaar became aggressive when questioned by the police about his five cattle, which were allegedly not brand marked. Moreover, he pointed his firearm at police, before fleeing in his vehicle. The police then followed him, overpowered, disarmed and arrested him,” Colonel Myburgh said. Pienaar was charged with pointing of a firearm, crimen injuria, intimidation and resisting arrest. He appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted R1000. The case against him was postponed to August 4.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the members for their bravery and warned that no amount of intimidation would deter the police from carrying out their responsibilities. Three suspected cattle found in possession of two men in Masutlhe near Mahikeng in North West. The two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen cattle. In a separate incident, Adam Moale, 32, and Khomotso Malatji, 25, were each granted R500 bail at the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Thursday, for charges of possession of suspected stolen cattle. Their case was postponed to August 5.

