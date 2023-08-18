North West Hawks bust 30 illegal miners with illegal firearms, ammunition, and unwrought gold worth R100,000

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in the North West arrested 30 illegal miners who were in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and unwrought with an estimated value of R100,000 at the Scott Shaft in Stilfontein. The 30 illegal miners, aged between 18 and 40, were arrested on Friday by a multi-police task force such as the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), the Illegal Mining Task Team, the National Intervention Unit, ER24, Harmony Gold Mine, and Bidvest Protea Coin.

Among the arrested suspects, two were charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after they were allegedly found in possession of two revolvers. "Another two were charged with possession of unwrought gold to the value of approximately R100,000," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said. "The team recovered three rifles, ammunition, unwrought precious metals, food items, medicine, and gold refining paraphernalia," Mathebula said.

Mathebula further added that one suspect was allegedly shot and injured during a shootout with the police and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. He also confirmed that an inquest docket is being investigated after one suspect died soon after he was found hanging from a shaft. Mathebula said that all 30 suspects are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 21, facing charges of illegal mining, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of gold, and conspiracy to commit an offence.