North West man accused of killing a 5-month-old with a spade, denied bail

Rustenburg - A 38-year-old man accused of beating a five-month-old baby to death with a spade has been denied bail. Lazarus Chaka Hambone was denied bail in the Leeudoringstad Magistrate's Court and his case was postponed to January 17 for further investigations.

"The State successfully opposed bail through its statement, noting among other things, that the accused is a parolee, on a murder case that occurred in 2011," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame. Hambone was arrested on November 6 for the alleged murder of a five-month-old baby boy, at Extension 4, Kgakala Township in Leeudoringstad. "According to police reports, a 16-year-old mother to a five-month-old infant had an argument with Hambone on Saturday, November 5, 2022, while carrying the baby on her back.

"He then went outside and came back with a spade and tried to assault his niece, but ended up hitting the five-month-old baby boy. The baby was taken to a local clinic where he was transported to Wolmaransstad Hospital and ultimately transferred to Tshepong Hospital, where he died due to head injuries," Mamothame said. Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape, police said Jan Heyns, 37, appeared in the Kakamas Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the rape and murder of five-year-old Shane Basson. The case was postponed to November 30 for further investigation. He was remanded in custody.

According to SAPS Captain Nelis Prins, the body of Shane Basson was found on Monday, in a veld near Alheit, Kakamas. Basson had been reported missing on November 5. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the girl was allegedly murdered on November 4, 2022 during the afternoon.

