North West Man gets 15 years jail for murdering his five-month-old son

Collen Rorisang Mogotsi, 32, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the brutal murder of his five-month-old son after the child’s mother revealed he was not the biological father. The Lehurutshe Regional Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, September 17, with the judge not only condemning Mogotsi’s actions but also declaring him unfit to ever possess a firearm under the stringent Firearm Control Act of 2000.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 8, 2017. Police responded to a report from Willowpark, Lehurutshe, where the infant's lifeless body was discovered. The baby had sustained head and other injuries. “He was declared dead by Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) on the scene,” said said Colonel Adéle Myburgh, police spokesperson. It was reported that the baby's mother and her boyfriend, Mogotsi, had a disagreement earlier that night in Dinokana village, outside Zeerust.

During the confrontation, the mother told Mogotsi that the infant was not his biological child. Mogotsi, who was reportedly drunk at the time, responded violently by assaulting the infant. “Mogotsi then told the mother that the baby is dead and must be taken back to her parental home in Willowpark. Police arrested the father shortly after the incident was reported and he appeared in court on Wednesday, November 13, 2017,” Myburgh said. The case was brought to justice through the persistent efforts of the investigative officer, Sergeant Thabo Tshweu of Lehurutshe Detectives, and the prosecutor, Neo Sedumedi.