North West man in court for killing a 5-month-old baby with a spade

Rustenburg – The State is opposing the bail application of a North West man accused of killing a 5-month-old baby with a spade. Lazarus Chaka Hambone, 38, appeared briefly in the Leeudoringstad Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The case against him was postponed to November 22 after his lawyer requested time to consult with his client in preparation for the bail application.

“The State will oppose bail as the accused is a parolee on a murder case that occurred in 2011,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. He said that according to police reports, Hambone’s 16-year-old niece had an argument with Hambone at Extension 4, Kgakala township, in Leeudoringstad, on Saturday, November 5, while carrying her baby on her back. Hambone then went outside and came back with a spade and tried to assault his niece, but ended up hitting the 5-month-old boy. “The baby was taken to a local clinic where he was transported to Wolmaransstad Hospital and ultimately transferred to Tshepong Hospital, where he died due to head injuries,” Mamothame said.

Hambone was arrested on Sunday, November 6. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance for a formal bail application. In a separate incident, police in the Cape said an 8-year-old child died after a car hit her in Qunu on Tuesday. “SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in hunting down a hit-and-run driver who fatally injured an 8-year-old child on the main road in Qunu, early yesterday evening, 15 November 2022,” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“It is alleged that at about 6pm the child’s mother had sent her to fetch water from a communal tap when the accident took place. Luché Ruiters sustained head injuries and died at the scene.” She said the driver failed to stop and witnesses could not provide a registration number nor the make of the vehicle. Residents who have information about the driver are asked to urgently contact SAPS Bethelsdorp, Lieutenant-Colonel Alan Stuurman at 071 608 1641 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

