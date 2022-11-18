North West man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

Rustenburg - A 47-year-old man who admitted to raping a woman was sentenced to life imprisonment on two counts of rape. Oupa Herman Mabalane was sentenced at the Mankwe Regional Court in Mogwase outside Rustenburg in North West.

According to the NPA, Mabalane raped a 27-year-old woman in Ga-Phiri on April 25 this year. He was arrested the following day after the matter was reported to the police. His bail application was rejected, and he pleaded guilty to the charges. “Evidence led in court revealed that Mabalane, together with the victim, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, were from a tavern, going to the residence of the accused uncle,” NPA spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame said in a statement.

“The sister and her boyfriend went into another bedroom. They then went out when they heard the victim screaming and she indicated that the accused was assaulting her, to which they reprimanded him before going back into their bedroom. “The accused subsequently dragged the victim into another bedroom which was dark and raped her more than once. She sustained injuries on her right knee where she was stabbed with a screwdriver. The accused had no other reason to assault her, except to force her to have sexual intercourse with him as they had no relationship,” Mamothame said. Mabalane was also found to have previous convictions, although not relevant to the crime he was convicted of and he was previously declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, Tebogo Mokoka addressed the court about the prevalence and seriousness of the offence and urged it not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence. “Magistrate Herbert Modiba, agreed with the state and found no substantive and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” he said. IOL