North West man who killed estranged wife and her boyfriend to be sentenced on Friday

A 49-year-old police officer in the North West who was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend, will be sentenced in the Zeerust Magistrates' Court on Friday. Warrant Officer Annius Mmutle shot and killed his estranged wife, Motshegwa Mmutle, 44, and her boyfriend, Katlego Selokwane,33, on March 14, 2024.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said Mmutle followed his estranged wife to a house in Zeerust Township where he fired shots that fatally wounded the duo. Mmutle, who was stationed at Nietverdint police station, was arrested by Ipid. “He has been in custody since his arrest as the investigating officer opposed his release on bail,’’ said Suping.

Suping added that Mmutle’s estranged wife was also a police officer based at the Kopfontein Port of Entry border, which links South Africa and Botswana. In June, IOL reported that a Mpumalanga police constable stationed at Masoyi Police Station, was sentenced to three life terms of imprisonment for killing his wife and her siblings. Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza, 38, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Nomthandazo Suzan Mnisi, 31, on April 30, 2023.

The murder took place in Sand River Trust, Hazyview. Ipid explained that Khoza and his wife had marital problems, which prompted them to call a meeting with the wife's family to assist them with their problems. “In that meeting, the wife’s brother Dennis Mkhantshwa, 42, called Khoza a ‘small boy’ and this angered him.

"He went to his bedroom, opened the safe and took out his service firearm. He then went back to the sitting room where the meeting was taking place as he wanted to show them what a small boy can do." He shot his wife and her two siblings.