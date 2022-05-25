North West municipal officials in court for R2.5m fraud

Rustenburg - Three municipal officials and three other people, arrested in connection with fraud amounting to nearly R2.5 million, in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, in North West, were grated bail at the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. They were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney, and Klerksdorp, respectively, on Tuesday, for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering, worth about R2.5 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The probe emanated from the VBS investigation, wherein investigators noticed suspicious transactions on the account of Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality. Further probing allegedly revealed that, between 2017 and 2019, money was allegedly continuously deposited from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipal accounts, into the accounts of three municipality officials," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. Colonel Mogale said one of the three officials, who has since left the municipality, would allegedly routinely make payments into the bank accounts of his wife and brother. “He reportedly also routed more funds into an account belonging a woman in Johannesburg, allegedly under the guise of a tender that was awarded. The woman would subsequently send the money back to him,” she said.

Nkhensani Ndengeza, 45, Mabaso Nazo, 39, Rotshidzwa Khazamula, 37, Vuyelwa Matshangaza, 38, Mangaliso Matshangaza, 37, and Lazarus Matshangaza, 43, were granted R5 000 bail each, and the case against them was postponed to August 1 for investigation. The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya expressed his gratitude on a job well done, to both the investigation and prosecution, in ensuring that these suspects were brought before court. “No efforts will be spared in ridding the country of corruption and related activities,” said Lebeya.

Story continues below Advertisement