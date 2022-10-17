North West nurse murdered two days after promotion

Rustenburg – A nurse was found murdered in Schweizer-Reneke in North West two days after she was promoted. Iris Mohokare was found murdered in her rented home on Thursday, two days after she assumed her position as the facility manager of Ipelegeng Clinic.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We condemn Sister Mohokare’s murder in the strongest terms and we want to appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the alleged killer to contact the police,” North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said. “It is an unfortunate and disturbing reality that women in this country are no longer safe. Our communities and homes have become a haven for criminals who prey on and murder women and young girls,” he said. In February, another nurse, Lebogang Monene, was shot by her policeman boyfriend in the parking lot of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

North West police said a 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with Mohokare’s murder. He appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Monday. “We can confirm that a 24-year-old, Bongani Shebi, appeared before the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court today (Monday) in connection with the alleged murder of a 40-year-old woman who body was found in her rented room on Thursday, October 13 at Ipelegeng, outside Schweizer-Reneke. The accused has been remanded in custody until Monday, October 24,” North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. Local newspaper, the “Taung DailyNews”, reported that Mohokare was found found with her throat slit.

Story continues below Advertisement