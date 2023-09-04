North West Operation Shanela nabs 849 suspects

Authorities arrested 849 suspects in the North West between Thursday, August 31, and Sunday, September 3, 2023, during Operation Shanela, including 119 undocumented individuals and eight wanted individuals. As part of the high-density operation, arrests were made for crimes such as drug trafficking, business robbery, murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, assaults, fraud, and burglaries.

Several actions were taken to make the arrests, such as stop and searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, compliance inspections of licenced liquor premises, second-hand goods dealers, and tracing wanted suspects. The police also seized 467 litres of liquor, four firearms, 13 rounds of ammunition, 14 cellphones, copper cables, and drugs during the operations. When the arrested suspects have been charged, they will all appear in different courts.