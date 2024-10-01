North West police crack-down on crime: 918 arrests made in a week

The North West police made 918 arrests and 5,129 actions were taken in a recent operation conducted from September 23 to September 29. This comes after the police collaborated with various partners, having intensified efforts to combat crime across the region.

“The suspects were arrested for various crimes, among others, murder, attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault common, dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, 50 persons for possession of drugs, burglary at business and residential premises, and 60 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol,” said the police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh. Notably, 60 suspects were arrested for driving while intoxicated and 83 suspected undocumented individuals were detained for processing by Immigration Officials. Among the 918 suspects arrested, 310 were nabbed as wanted individuals during targeted raids conducted by detectives.

Throughout the week, police undertook searches, examining 222 premises, 1,915 individuals and 828 vehicles. Twelve roadblocks were established, leading to the closure of nine unlicensed liquor outlets. Authorities also inspected 89 liquor establishments and 18 second-hand dealers, uncovering numerous violations.