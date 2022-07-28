North West police denies station commander stole alleged gang members money

Rustenburg -The station commander of Jouberton did not steal money belonging to alleged gang members, the SAPS said in a statement. This followed a video circulating on social media platforms accusing the station commander of theft of money belonging to members of the al -Qaeda gang.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) management in the province is aware of a video circulating on various social media platforms wherein the station commander of Jouberton is accused of theft of money belonging to members of the so-called Al Qaeda gang," said spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. He said members of the Flying Squad were dispatched to Extension 7, Jouberton, on July 23, after a complaint was received about men who allegedly extorted money from tuckshop owners. "On their way to attend to the complaint, the members stopped when they spotted two suspicious vehicles; a Toyota Avanza and a BMW. Upon noticing the police, the occupants ran away, but two were immediately arrested while the third one was arrested later.

"Subsequent to searching of the vehicles, money was found in a plastic bag in the BMW. The men were taken to the police station where they refused to witness or participate in the counting of the money, which amounted to R3900.00. Consequently, the money was registered in the exhibit register and the suspects were arrested for Contravention of Section 9 read with 11 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998 (Act No. 121 of 1998) and possession of dangerous weapons," Brigadier Mokgwabone said. "The station commander was neither part of the team that effected the arrest nor counted the money. However, he granted permission for towing and safe keeping of the BMW." He said the complainants were urged to lodge a formal complaint for investigation.

Meanwhile, the three Tshepo Gaborone, 32, Paseka Sephanyane, 32, and Thabiso Motlhanke, 38, were each granted R500 bail when they appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against them was postponed to August 30. IOL