North West police dismiss Letlhabile tavern shooting video as fake

Rustenburg - The police in North West have dismissed a video shared on social media platforms about an apparent shooting in Letlhabile, near Brits, as fake. The shooting reportedly left one person dead at a tavern in Zone 2, Letlhabile.

“The alleged incident, which lacks specifics such as date and time, was not reported to the police. At this stage, the information is dismissed as fake and misleading,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “The public is once more requested to practise responsible use of social media platforms and desist from sharing unverified information with the potential to cause unnecessary panic amongst our communities.” In an unrelated event, a 42-year-old tavern owner was shot and wounded during a robbery in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, in North West.

Eight men entered a tavern in Extension 23, Jouberton, just before midnight on Saturday and allegedly fired shots randomly. The gunmen threatened patrons and fired a few shots before robbing some of them of their cellphones. The tavern owner was instructed to open the cash register. When he refused, he was shot in the stomach. He was later admitted to a local hospital.

In a recent wave of shootings at taverns, two people were killed and seven others injured when gunmen shot at people at a tavern in Pretoria. Gunmen driving a silver Polo vehicle randomly opened fire at people who were sitting outside the tavern. IOL