North West police hunt suspects behind torching of 23 buses worth R69 million

North West police are on the hunt for suspects who torched 23 buses belonging to Bojanala Bus in Rustenburg. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the buses were torched in Chaneng and Tlaseng in the early hours of Monday.

The damage is said to worth at least R69 million. “Six buses at the Bojanala Bus depo at Chaneng and a further 17 buses at Tlaseng were set on fire to a joined estimated value of R69 million. The buses burnt to ashes,” said Myburgh. Myburgh said police are asking for anyone who may have information that can assist police with the investigation to contact Captain Johannes Montsho of Phokeng Detectives on 076 834 3531 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smartphone. In another incident, 23 people died after a bus transporting school children and teachers caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok in Thailand on Tuesday. According to Mail Online, the bus was carrying kids from the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in the Uthai Thani province.

It caught fire while travelling on a road in Pathum Thani, on the outskirts of Bangkok, just after midday. They further reported that dramatic footage of the bus catching fire has emerged as firefighters tried to douse the flames. News outlet AFP said the bus was reportedly transporting 38 children and six teachers on a school trip to a museum.