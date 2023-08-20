North West police intercept truck carrying R5 million worth of dagga near Brits Toll Plaza

Rustenburg Flying Squad officers made a major drug bust of 64 bags of dagga, estimated to be worth R5 million near the Brits Toll Plaza when they followed and intercepted a suspicious white truck. According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh members of the flying squad received information about a white truck trafficking drugs.

The members followed the vehicle, matching the description, from the Brits Toll Plaza before they stopped and searched it at Bapong Weigh Bridge, close to Mooinooi. The driver and the passenger were both arrested immediately upon the discovery of the drugs. The two suspects, aged 37 and 41, are both facing charges of dealing in drugs and are expected to make an appearance in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

One of the suspects has also been charged with being in the country illegally. The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has commended the members for their swift response, which resulted in success. “The arrest will certainly send a stern warning that police working together with the community, will ensure that drug dealers are dealt with effectively,” said Kwena.