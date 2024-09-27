North West SGB member who ‘sold’ jobs expected in court

A member of the School Governing Body in the North West is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of corruption. The 41-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks).

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said this matter is being investigated by members of the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit based in Mahikeng. “The suspect, who is the former School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson in Lichtenburg, allegedly solicited gratification from four complainants in exchange for administration clerk and teacher assistant posts at a primary school in Lichtenburg. “Investigation revealed that the suspect was paid gratification by the complainants between 2022 and 2023 in order to secure them jobs at a local primary school. One complainant allegedly paid the suspect R14,500, another paid R10, 000, and the other two paid R1,000 each to secure jobs,” Mathebula said.

The suspect is expected to be formally charged with four counts of corruption. Head of the Hawks in the North West, Major General Patrick Mbotho and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province, Dr Rachel Makhari has welcomed the arrest. They have cautioned public officials to refrain from involving themselves in corrupt activities as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against perpetrators.