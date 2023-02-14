North West trio accused of bombing ATMs and stealing cash remanded in custody

Durban - Three men accused of bombing two ATMs in a complex in the Setlagole and Madibogo police precincts earlier this month are expected to apply for bail at their next court appearance. Nkosingiphile Nkomo, 28, Phalani Malei, 28, and Pule Mahlatsi, 26, faces charges of damage to essential infrastructure, possession of explosives, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nkomo and Malei, both from Randfontein, were arrested in a search operation by a multidisciplinary team, following up on information about suspects wanted for ATM bombings. "They allegedly exploded two ATMs and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Following this incident, police spotted a suspicious vehicle at Madibogo village leading to a car chase. The suspects' vehicle ultimately stopped, and two males were arrested," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for the North West, Henry Mamothame. Further investigations led the team to a house in Dikgatlhong where explosives, a firearm, ammunition and other items were recovered.

Mamothame said with the arrival of Mahikeng Tactical Response Team members, the hunt for more suspects led the team to a house at Madibogo RDP where ink-stained notes were recovered. The NPA added that police investigations also led to the arrest of Mahlatsi, and investigations are still under way to arrest more suspects. "The three will remain in police custody until their next court appearance," Mamothame said.

Story continues below Advertisement