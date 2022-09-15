North West’s most wanted arrested after 10 years on the run

Rustenburg – One of the top 50 most wanted suspects in the North West province, Chris Sithole, has been arrested in Limpopo after being on the run for 10 years. Sithole allegedly committed crimes in the policing area of Brits between January 2012 and February 2021.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “Sithole, who also calls himself Leon Nkomo, was arrested by the police in Musina, Limpopo. He was then handed over to the North West Provincial Tracking Team on Tuesday (September 13) and taken to Brits to face seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft.” He said in one of the cases Sithole allegedly raped a woman in May 2012. "A couple were travelling in their vehicle when they saw stones placed on the N4 road in the vicinity of Bokfontein, near Brits. The husband then reduced speed in order to stop, but the vehicle overturned just after the couple heard the sound of car tyres bursting. The couple were rescued out of the vehicle by three males who then took turns to rape the woman.“

He said Sithole was also linked to a housebreaking committed in Brits in February 2021. “According to information, the occupant of the house was woken up by an activated alarm. On investigation, he realised that the intruder had gained entrance into the house and stolen clothes and various electrical appliances worth R20 500.” Sithole appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and the case against him was postponed to October 7. He will remain in custody.

