Northern Cape cops accused of stealing firearms from the police station, to remain behind bars

Two Northern Cape policemen made their first appearance in court on Thursday in connection with theft of State firearms. Sergeant Olebogeng Samuel Molots, 44, and Sergeant Phokoile Thomas Plaaitjie, 43, appeared in the Petrusville Magistrate’s Court.

They were arrested this week by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) for alleged theft of firearms and ammunition which took place at Petrusville police station on November 6, 2023. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said during November 2023, a complaint was received from the office of the Provincial Commissioner regarding the theft of firearms and ammunition at Petrusville police station. “A case docket was opened with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation team for probing.

“Firearms were later recovered in Senekal and Marquard, Free State and an accused was arrested then released on bail. “Further investigation revealed that two police officers working at Petrusville SAPS were involved during the theft of state firearms. “This matter was taken to Director of Public Prosecutor for decision and it was concluded a total of five suspects must stand trial for theft, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.”

He said warrants of arrests have been issued for the remaining accused. The two policemen are to remain behind bars. They are expected to make a formal application for bail on Tuesday.