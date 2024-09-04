Northern Cape education department condemns pupil using K-word in TikTok video

The Northern Cape Department of Education has condemned that actions of a pupil from a high school in Upington, caught in a viral TikTok video using racist language. In the video, three boys are seeing in a live, chatting to a content creator identified as @UncleSeeno.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with over 300K views. The teenager says: “Yo Yo Yo, what’s up my n****r?” When the content creator responds: “Did you call me a n****r?”

The teenager replies: “I said that you are a k****r.” He then repeats the k-word when the content creator asks if he has anything else to add before the video goes up. Northern Cape Department of Education spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe said they had advised Duineveld High School to take the necessary disciplinary action in line with the school’s code of conduct.

“We further call upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly deal with this matter. “Incidents such as these reverse the gains we have made as a rainbow nation over the past 30 years of democracy. “It is unacceptable, and as a department, we have taken a zero tolerance stance against racism.”

Van der Merwe said this was all the information they were able to provide at this stage. “We are awaiting a report from the school.” Last month, 12 girls at Pretoria High School for Girl were cleared, following a disciplinary hearing over racism allegations.