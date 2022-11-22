Northern Cape man arrested after body of 5-year-old missing girl found in a veld

Pretoria- A 37-year-old old man has been arrested for allegedly killing 5-year-old Shane Basson after her body was found on Monday in a veld near Alheit Kakamas, Northern Cape. The girl was reported missing on 5 November, 2022.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Nelis Prins, said preliminary investigations indicate that the girl murdered on 4 November in the afternoon. “On 21 November, 2022 at 20:00,a 37-year-old male was arrested at his house in Alheit Kakamas by detectives from Kakamas SAPS,” Prins said. The suspect has been charged with murder and will appear in the Kakamas Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Police investigations are continuing and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Prins added. In another similar incident, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms for rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Photsaneng near Rustenburg in North West. Calvin Khunwana was sentenced at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. He was further sentenced to five years for kidnapping and another five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the conviction stems from an incident that occurred on July 30 in 2020, at Photsaneng village, near Rustenburg, where a seven-old-girl was playing at her home with two friends. Khunwana called the girl over to his yard which was back opposite the girl’s home. “He then went with her inside the house and moments later her friends saw her trying to escape through the door, whereupon Khunwana apprehended her and chased her friends away, threatening to assault them before dragging the child back into the house.

